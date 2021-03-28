Letter: U.S. senators ought to vote For the People

The Brennan Center for Justice reports that 253 Republican-sponsored voter suppression bills were recently filed in 43 states.

The Republican justification for keeping large segments of the population from having access to the polls is the big lie of massive voter fraud that triggered the Jan. 6 insurrection. Ignoring the lack of evidence and proof to the contrary, they continue to push the unsubstantiated and debunked claim.

It offends the intelligence and defies common sense.

The best way to protect our constitutional right to vote is federal legislation.

The For the People Act, HR1, would help ensure voter integrity (the very thing Republican lawmakers are agitating about), increase voter turnout, reduce the influence of money in politics, limit partisan gerrymandering and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders.

For obvious reasons, Republican lawmakers, dependent on voter suppression, gerrymandering and dark money contributions to stay in power, are opposed.

Before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Sen. James Lankford was supporting the big lie claim.