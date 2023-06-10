Throughout our state's history, we have been blessed with truly great politicians. Based on their stellar records, J. Howard Edmondson, Robert Kerr and Henry Bellmon come to mind.

But on the other side of the coin, we've had some real doozies, and, in many cases, they've been blustery fools who have absolutely no business serving as elected officials. Topping my list of this latter category is our current senator, U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

I urge every reader to take the time to search his comments from a recent hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on child care access ("U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin's 'I don't want reality!' gaffe goes viral," June 1).

It's more than obvious he should have remained working as a plumber. He's an embarrassment to not only Oklahoma but to the entire nation.

