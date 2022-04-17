Letter: U.S. needs to tell reluctant partners to pick a side on Ukraine war

The United Kingdom, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Hungary are supposedly close U.S. allies. Some are NATO partners. However, all have troublesome ties to Vladimir Putin and Russia. Each has refused significant aid to Ukraine, including sanctions imposed by free world nations.

The UK has sold UK citizenships to Russians, knowingly laundered oligarchs’ money, and has yet to either revoke the passports or seize oligarch’s homes in “Londongrad.”

Israel has refused to allow Ukraine access to Israel’s Iron Dome rocket defense system, and, adding insult to injury, has even urged the U.S. not to impose sanctions on a key Russian oligarch who’s contributed money to Israeli causes.

Israel has also refused to take measures to rein in an Israeli companies offering spyware to authoritarian regimes.

Saudi Arabia refused to even take a call from President Joe Biden regarding increasing oil production to ease oil prices caused by the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Hungary, a NATO partner, has refused to condemn Putin for Russia’s attack on Ukraine, refused to grant military assistance to Ukraine, or even allow military aid to pass through Hungary.

These countries receive significant aid from the U.S., either money, favorable trade status, or access to military hardware/technology. The U.S. should make it very clear to these countries that this is one of those “you’re either in or you’re out” moments in history.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.