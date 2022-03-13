 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: U.S. needs to help Ukraine even more

Here’s an idea on Ukraine. Since the U.S. (the supposed leader of the free world) no longer has intestinal fortitude to confront Russia (as JFK did with Cuba) and considering our high-tech capability, how about the NATO countries launch banks of Predator drones armed with hellfire weapons?

They could fly them to their borders, relinquish control to the Ukrainians who could take care of business and when ordinance was expended, fly them back to their border and relinquish control back to a NATO country.

If the U.S. can provide made In America Stingers and Javelins, why not Predators? They would make short work of a 40-mile Russian convoy and there would be no American or NATO boots on the ground.

This seems like a no-brainer to me. But what do I know? NATO could consult the airlines, if necessary, as they have been operating banks of aircraft for years. Armed Predators should be pretty simple to orchestrate and our fingers will not be on the triggers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

