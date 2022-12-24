 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: U.S. is a secular nation

A recent letter goes to lengths to describe the Christianity of our Founding Fathers ("Kevin Stitt is not a zealot," Dec. 13).

To be fair, many were baptized into various Christian sects. That said, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, James Madison and James Monroe were Deists and not practicing Christians.

Thomas Jefferson attended many different churches and found them to be too constricting for his Universalist beliefs. The phrase “In God We Trust” is on our currency, put on coins since 1864 and bills since 1957.

Again, this wasn’t the decision by first Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton. The move on the bills was a mid-19th century response to godless communism.

None of what I have written is conjecture or belief, it’s just fact. The United States is not a Christian country. Oklahoma is not a Christian state.

Both have a population that is majority Christian, and that is why the First Amendment was written. We need protections from one another’s religion.

Believe what you want. Attend one church or 50 or none; it makes no difference to me or your government. However, by law, we are no more a Christian country than we are Muslim or Shinto nation.

Should we choose to invoke the Founding Fathers, and center our country around their beliefs, then I will meet you at All Souls on Sunday, it would be Unitarian.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

