Letter: U.S. in a pandemic 'because of' the unvaccinated

Personal choices and liberties have always had reasonable and rational limits based on the potential adverse consequences for another’s rights and well-being.

Unfortunately, as the delta variant surges, it has been labeled a pandemic “of the unvaccinated."

It should be recognized as a pandemic “because of” the unvaccinated.

Make no mistake, a choice not to be vaccinated effects herd immunity and has adverse consequences for everyone.

COVID-19 vaccines are based on sound research and have proven to be both effective and safe. Like wearing masks, being vaccinated is not only for our own safety but also for the safety of others.

Mutation of the virus, which makes it more dangerous even for the vaccinated, cannot occur without a human host. The unvaccinated are actually partners in virus mutation endangering us all.

There are many individuals, like me, who are immunocompromised, and despite taking the vaccine, we cannot produce the necessary antibodies needed for protection, and so are dependent on herd immunity.