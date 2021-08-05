Letter: U.S. has done nothing to abate climate change

Oklahomans need the programs in the Biden administration's $3.5 trillion budget bill expanding Medicare, Medicaid, public education, pre-school education, child care, parental leave, elder care, modernizing our aging and failing electrical grid and overdue poverty-relief programs.

Oklahoma and the world need its $1 trillion funding of climate change abatement.

The U.S. has done almost nothing about global warming and climate change during the 30 to 40 years this has had a clear consensus concern of world scientists.

The Earth is burning, and the worst is yet to come.

Future generations will curse the U.S. for doing so little about this global crisis.

