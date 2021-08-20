Letter: U.S. government tried to make soldiers out of civilians in Afghanistan

As someone who was born and raised in the Middle East until the age 19, I could make fairly good assessment of people's psyches from that part of the world.

Here is the biggest miscalculation by our leaders and the intelligence and armed forces communities in regard to Afghanistan.

In any culture or country, there are two mindsets among the population, soldiers and civilians.

In the case of Afghanistan, Taliban are the soldiers. They fought the British, Soviets and Americans in the modern times.

Then we come in to fight the Taliban and eradicate the perpetrators of 9/11 as they flee from our reach.

We extended our stay beyond war's original objective and took upon ourselves the notion of free-society nation building in a part of the world where the idea had never crossed their leaders' minds.

The population left in the cities of Afghanistan were civilians. Our government decided to make soldiers out of them, a fighting force similar to ours; what a joke.

The best they could be was the level of our collegiate ROTC, not a fighting force, no matter how many dollars, precious lives and time we spent there.