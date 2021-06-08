Letter: U.S. attack on the Capitol needs to be investigated

On Jan. 6, we had the deadliest attack on our U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812.
It cost several lives and damaged a considerable amount of property. This attack needs to be investigated.
Unfortunately, both Oklahoma U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe don't have the same reverence for our Capitol that most of us do.
It is a shame that politics has once again prevented our senators from doing the right thing. I am a very disappointed Republican.
Michael Haugh, Tulsa
