Letter: U.S. attack on the Capitol needs to be investigated

On Jan. 6, we had the deadliest attack on our U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812.

It cost several lives and damaged a considerable amount of property. This attack needs to be investigated.

Unfortunately, both Oklahoma U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe don't have the same reverence for our Capitol that most of us do.

It is a shame that politics has once again prevented our senators from doing the right thing. I am a very disappointed Republican.

Michael Haugh, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.