Letter: U.S. athletes ought to be proud to stand before the American flag

Standing inside the hangar waiting to load onto the C-17 that would fly my military unit into the heart of Afghanistan, I stood back and observed my soldiers as they awaited their plane that would transport them into battle.

Hanging on the wall next to the door exiting the hangar was a large tattered American flag, which had been previously flown and carried during a deployment.

Hanging on the wall, the American flag served as a reminder to all U.S. forces leaving for war exactly what they were fighting for.

As my soldiers and I exited the hangar, we all touched the flag as I can only describe as a gesture of acceptance of the mission and the principles and values in which we were fighting to defend.

Activist athletes preparing to compete in the Olympic Games have failed to live up to the standards placed before them to represent their country, which is represented by the American flag to the rest of the world.

Olympic athletes should feel proud to represent and compete for America; they should believe in the American spirit and principles in which the American flag represents.