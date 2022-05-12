Letter: U.S. assistance to Ukraine a tricky balance

A recent letter (“Ukraine help lacking,” May 5) perpetuates the myth that the U.S. government prevented Poland from supplying Ukraine with MiG fighter jets. This is not true.

The Poles wanted the U.S. to take the jets and send them to Ukraine, thereby making the U.S. an accessory. We did not stop the Poles delivering the equipment themselves, but they did not want to take the risk of retaliation from Russia.

Moreover, the real value of the jets is questionable. They are old and carry incompatible communications equipment, so the logistics involved in raising them to Ukrainian combat readiness is more complicated than it seems.

The letter writer also claims that Biden is squandering an opportunity to fatally weaken Vladimir Putin. This is wishful thinking and I submit that any president would be hard-pressed to make the “right” decisions while keeping our military out of this fight.

Make no mistake, Putin is a cornered rat, and as such is quite capable of making bad decisions that escalate the conflict. His use of tactical nuclear weapons remains a real possibility that should not be underestimated.

If Putin hits Poland or the Baltic States, then we will be in and it will not be like Iraq. As much as we support the Ukrainian people in this dreadful situation, we cannot allow NATO to become embroiled in a shooting war with Russia without major death and destruction in much of Europe and a world economy in tatters as a consequence.

