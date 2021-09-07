Letter: Two disappointing news stories

It was disappointing to read two articles on Sept. 2. One regards the pain fish experience, stating “scientific evidence proves that fish feel pain and emotions … trillions are killed for food and sport“ ("Animal Doctor: Respect for Fish Day raises awareness").

The second regards the Texas law banning abortion after a baby‘s heartbeat is detected. It provides legal protection for a baby from being torn to pieces in the womb.

Millions of innocent babies are killed every year because they are simply inconvenient or unwanted. Is this the level, as a people, to which we have descended?

Carolyn Semrad, Sand Springs

