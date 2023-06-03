Astute business managers should have this legendary creed: Without a customer there is no business.

Employees should have an innate creed: Without customers, there is no job.

Recently, I employed via cell phone the service of a business for manual labor in my home. Upon hiring the company, I specified my home protocol requesting workers show valid driver’s licenses. No rebuttal.

When the two workmen arrived, the company vehicle driver complied. The other worker snipped words that it was none of my business. Adding flame to the fire, he said he was not comfortable giving me his name.

I went ahead and admitted the workers into my home. Knowingly, the year 2023 is to safeguard our homes and ourselves. True, it is shameless that companies don’t educate their employees in many cases.

