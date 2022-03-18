 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Two bills in Legislature could help improve school transportation

  • 0

Oklahoma is in dire need of school transportation reform. As it stands, the current limitations for school buses and routes are antiquated and do not meet the needs of modern families.

For example, for students interested in extracurricular activities, including sports, those sports may not be an option because practices are before or after school when families may not have means of transportation.

Additionally, if a student is excelling academically (or alternatively in need of special services) and would benefit from further challenge or opportunity, that opportunity may be at another school. Since school buses only transport students within a certain boundary, that would restrict the student from attending the best school for them.

House Bills 3086 and 3084 are being considered right now by our lawmakers, and these bills would allow families and school districts more opportunities to innovate the school transportation system to find solutions that work for them.

For example, schools can give grants directly to families to use for bus fares or other driving costs for individual families. Families can also use these grants to create innovative solutions like transportation resource sharing, rideshare programs or neighborhood carpools that work for them.

People are also reading…

The bills would also broaden the range of school buses, allowing them to reach more families.

I support these bills not only because our students deserve better, but also because our school transportation system needs to go beyond the yellow school bus.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

"(Biden's) speech was tainted with hypocrisy. He attempted to present that the border was in control but his czar for the border, that was sitting behind him, has been pretty much MIA, with the highest illegal immigration in years," says Broken Arrow resident David Jones.

Letter: Lawmakers turning Oklahoma women into second-class citizens

Letter: Lawmakers turning Oklahoma women into second-class citizens

"During the pandemic, they all touted (for those who wanted to avoid the shot) that medical decisions were between a person and their doctor, and government should not interfere. Out the other side of their mouths, they whispered 'except for women, who obviously can't be trusted to make their own medical decisions,'" says Sapulpa resident Liz Dobson.

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

"Republicans like to equate their 'conservative' values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to 'conserve' the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people,"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert