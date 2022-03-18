Letter: Two bills in Legislature could help improve school transportation

Oklahoma is in dire need of school transportation reform. As it stands, the current limitations for school buses and routes are antiquated and do not meet the needs of modern families.

For example, for students interested in extracurricular activities, including sports, those sports may not be an option because practices are before or after school when families may not have means of transportation.

Additionally, if a student is excelling academically (or alternatively in need of special services) and would benefit from further challenge or opportunity, that opportunity may be at another school. Since school buses only transport students within a certain boundary, that would restrict the student from attending the best school for them.

House Bills 3086 and 3084 are being considered right now by our lawmakers, and these bills would allow families and school districts more opportunities to innovate the school transportation system to find solutions that work for them.

For example, schools can give grants directly to families to use for bus fares or other driving costs for individual families. Families can also use these grants to create innovative solutions like transportation resource sharing, rideshare programs or neighborhood carpools that work for them.

The bills would also broaden the range of school buses, allowing them to reach more families.

I support these bills not only because our students deserve better, but also because our school transportation system needs to go beyond the yellow school bus.

