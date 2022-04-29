Letter: Turnpike authority making questionable calls

Watching the recent news accounts of the furor over the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, both in west Tulsa and the Norman/Moore areas, causes me to wonder if there shouldn't be some oversight.
We travel to Moore at least every couple weeks to visit grandkids, taking the Kickapoo Turnpike south from Interstate 44. We came home last night and saw 48 cars in the southbound lanes during the 15 minutes we were on the road. This is by far the most we have seen in a couple dozen trips since the road opened.
Not long after the turnpike opened, they closed the main tollbooth with its 75 or so street lights for entrance and exit, going to “plate pay.” I can't imagine the millions of dollars it costs to build that and the other cash toll gates only to take them out months later.
I watched a news report of the public forum about extending that turnpike south and the insensitivity of the OTA was on full display. Add that to the closing of the most-used road between 51st and 41st streets in the Berryhill area and you understand the anger some feel. Time for an investigation, in my view.
- Stitt OKs parole for ex-Tulsa officer convicted in 1982 crossbow murder of Michele Powers
- Tulsa apartments sell for $68M, one of highest per-unit prices in city's history
- Oktaha man charged federally in Friday shooting deaths of two men
- Watch now: Residents demand elimination of Gilcrease Expressway extension toll in Berryhill area
- Two Sapulpa men drown after boat capsizes in Lake Keystone
- Reports: Oklahoma WR Cody Jackson enters transfer portal after one season with Sooners
- Bill Haisten: As OU and OSU drag their feet, Alabama dazzles Owasso's Cole Adams
- Tiger Woods lands in Tulsa, plays Southern Hills as speculation becomes expectation
- Bob Dylan Center opening to kick off with Elvis Costello, Patti Smith concerts
- Catoosa man arrested, accused of hurting 11 fourth-graders in playground, Jenks police say
- In an offseason of uncertainty, Mayfield finds comfort in OU homecoming
- All-State girls basketball: The state's best 15 players, coach of the year and honorable mention
- Deaths published Sunday, April 24, 2022
- 'Land of opportunity': Pryor builds on foundation for growth with new wave of investors, jobs
- Family of missing woman 'devastated' after her body found in shallow grave
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!