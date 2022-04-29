Letter: Turnpike authority making questionable calls

Watching the recent news accounts of the furor over the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, both in west Tulsa and the Norman/Moore areas, causes me to wonder if there shouldn't be some oversight.

We travel to Moore at least every couple weeks to visit grandkids, taking the Kickapoo Turnpike south from Interstate 44. We came home last night and saw 48 cars in the southbound lanes during the 15 minutes we were on the road. This is by far the most we have seen in a couple dozen trips since the road opened.

Not long after the turnpike opened, they closed the main tollbooth with its 75 or so street lights for entrance and exit, going to “plate pay.” I can't imagine the millions of dollars it costs to build that and the other cash toll gates only to take them out months later.

I watched a news report of the public forum about extending that turnpike south and the insensitivity of the OTA was on full display. Add that to the closing of the most-used road between 51st and 41st streets in the Berryhill area and you understand the anger some feel. Time for an investigation, in my view.

