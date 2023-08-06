I moved away from Oklahoma in 1989 but with family in the area, I get to mountain bike at Turkey Mountain every time we are back.

Said another way: I have loved Turkey Mountain's mountain bike trails for more than three decades. As much as I loved them, I was hesitant to recommend them since they were poorly marked.

If you didn't know your way around, you would get lost. Few were beginner friendly, which was fine for me because I love challenging trails but many do not.

Recently, I was in Tulsa for a family reunion and absolutely blown away by all of the improvements at Turkey Mountain.

Bentonville, Arkansas, has become a mecca of mountain biking with all of the work done up in the area, with people coming from across the U.S. to ride. Now, Turkey Mountain is every bit as good as the best that Bentonville has to offer. It is better than anything we have in Texas.

Kudos to all involved. I was very impressed.

Trails range from beginner-friendly to quite advanced; markings are quite good; and the incredible terrain and beauty of Turkey Mountain has been fully developed.

Keep up the great work. I am telling all of my Texas friends to road trip and telling my wife we need to visit her Tulsa family more often now.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.