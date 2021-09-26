Letter: Tulsa's founding is rooted in the long and rich Creek history

Writer Michael Overall repeats a well-circulated falsehood about the date of Tulsa's founding in his otherwise informative article "What was the biggest day in Tulsa history"? (Sept. 19).

Overall avers that Tulsa was founded with the coming of the railroad in 1882. In that, he, like many, completely ignores Tulsa's long and rich Creek history.

The first founding of Tulsa in the Indian Territory can be traced to 1836 when the Locvpokv Creek tribal town arrived at the end of the Trail of Tears. They named this place Tvlvhassee ("Old Town") in honor of their mother town.

Tvlvhassee became known as Tulsa. Many things, important to Tulsa's history, happened between 1836 and 1882.

Going back even further, the first historical record of Tvlvhassee was in 1540 by Hernando de Soto.

In his journal, de Soto wrote "Tvlvhassee was clearly an important town as it appeared to exert an imperial sway over all the surrounding villages."