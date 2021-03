I just want to say thank you to the City of Tulsa for picking up trash along the Interstate 244 area.

I just wished we had a way of getting the word out for Tulsans to be more aware of trash they are throwing out of cars and on the ground.

If we all try, just think how nice our city would look.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.