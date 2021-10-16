Letter: Tulsa World shares blame for Stitt's shortcomings

The Tulsa World published an editorial bemoaning Kevin Stitt's lack of attention to our state ("Gov. Stitt needs to address Oklahoma issues here, not national issues in Texas,” Oct. 9), which remains in the grip of an entirely preventable crisis caused by COVID-19.

I would ask the World's editors: When you endorsed the governor on Oct. 21, 2018, what was it you expected to happen? That a mortgage broker, relentlessly focused on himself his entire life, would somehow become a model of good governance?

It is entirely unsurprising and was entirely predictable at the time that Stitt would become a corrupt politician. He focuses entirely on himself and his own profit, building a network of corruption that our state will take decades to dismantle.