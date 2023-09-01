I hope State Superintendent Ryan Walters, so adept at criticism, will offer a word of praise to Lee Enterprises and the Tulsa World for making the newspaper available online to educators and students.

This is definitely a step forward for improving our schools.

Editor's note: The Tulsa World's Newspaper in Education program is providing digital subscriptions for Tulsa-area teachers and their students. Go to go.tulsaworld.com/nie for more information.

