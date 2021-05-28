Letter: Tulsa World gave President Donald Trump a pass

Kudos to the letter "Misguided cartoons" (May 25). I've felt the same outrage and wonder where the same type of cartoons were during the time President Donald Trump made a mockery of the U.S. Constitution and debased America's standing on the world stage?

The Tulsa World gave him a free pass during his criminal reign yet points to President Joe Biden's failings when, in fact, the vast majority of the monumental challenges we now face are the direct result of putting a fool in the White House in 2016.

The Tulsa World can do better.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.