Letter: Tulsa World editorial writers should own up to their views

The Washington Post recently exposed the identity of a conservative Twitter user. Fine with me.

As a former journalist, I'm comfortable owning what I write. (A petty, published letter criticizing RiverParks is my one regret.) I've never used a pseudonym for an online account.

When identities aren't secret, online discourse is more circumspect. People can't escape responsibility for incendiary sniping. Most behave better lest they risk lawsuits and loss of friends and credibility.

There could be no QAnon without anonymity, nor any need for algorithms (inevitably biased) to squelch “misinformation.” Scrap algorithms along with anonymity, and watch civil, informative dialog flourish.

Individuals ought to be considered their own publishers. Platforms should neither interfere nor bear responsibility, thereby enabling “the free marketplace of ideas” where truth is the test of quality.

The Tulsa World verifies the identities of letter writers. Good. Yet it conceals the authors of its editorials.

I’m still aghast at an editorial on Feb. 9, 2021. It said, “Republicans want to change the rules to exclude or dilute voters they don’t like, especially Democrats, minorities and people living in poverty.”

Oh, yeah? Prove that Republicans dislike those groups. Prove that no Republicans are minorities and none live in poverty. Or apologize for smearing the majority in this community as racists. We are not.

Let your apology appear above the names of the writer and members of the Editorial Board. You created or approved of a deeply offensive lie. Own it.

Editor’s note: All editorials are written based on the consensus of the Tulsa World Editorial Board and are not the view of a single writer. Editorial Board members’ names appear daily on the Opinion page.

