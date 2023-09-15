Imagine the disappointment of the thousands of supporters of the Bishop Kelley High School football team when they opened their copies of the Tulsa World sports page.

In both the Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 editions there was absolutely no account given of Bishop Kelley’s posting the largest margin of victory over Bishop McGuiness since 2001. The Comets soundly defeated their cross-state rivals from Oklahoma City 24-7.

Perhaps the editor of the sports page has some egg on his face given that not one of the pickers chose Kelley to defeat the 5A third-ranked Irish.

Editor's Note: Bishop Kelley's Anthony Ibarra was named one of the Tulsa World's Bill Knight Players of the Week for his performance against Oklahoma City's Bishop McGuinness.

