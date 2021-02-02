Letter: Tulsa vaccine appointment wait times hard on people with health problems

My experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine was very different from Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart's.

I arrived less than 15 minutes before my appointment at the Tulsa County fairgrounds. The lines were long on both sides for entry.

It took about 1 hour 15 minutes standing in line outside in the chilly air before I was able to enter the building.

I stood in a line inside for another hour until I got seated for the vaccination, then 15 minutes before I could leave.

It would have been nice if a large tent was erected to get out the the wind and cold.

I felt sorry for the people needing walkers or using canes who experienced the same long time standing.

I am thankful that I was able to get an appointment and the vaccine.

My appreciation to all the Tulsa Health Department volunteers assisting us as we waited and the staff who gave us the vaccinations.

Somehow I hope changes can be made so that folks won’t have to stand in long lines like this for the second dose.

Jay Stevenson, Tulsa