Letter: Tulsa vaccination process excellent, efficient

My wife and I received our COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 at the Tulsa Expo Center. Our experience was excellent.

Upon entrance, we were directed to a table for paperwork, then to one of numerous vaccinations centers.

We were socially distanced. They took our temperature and explained the vaccine. We waited 15 minutes to ensure no adverse effects.

The total time was less than 45 minutes. The whole process could not have been performed more efficiently and effectively.

Many thanks to volunteers, the military representatives and others who made it such a refreshingly well-organized and executed process.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.