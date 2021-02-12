Letter: Tulsa vaccination experience safest interaction in months

I had my first COVID-19 vaccine shot recently at the Central Park location at the Tulsa County fairgrounds.

In preparation, I layered my clothing, masked up, took a book to read and added a snack thinking it would be a long day.

Little did I know that I would have the best and safest interaction in months.

I was guided to a parking place and then to the correct door where I was greeted and given a clipboard with a form to fill out.

A young woman guided me to a chair and another took my form when I was finished.

While waiting, the young people talked, joked and put us at ease. They administered the shot and placed the bandage in one movement.

After a 15-minute wait and a check to make sure I was OK, I was out of there in one hour.

I want to thank the Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma National Guard and volunteers who were well-trained, professional, efficient and, above all else, treated us with respect.

There was surely a coordinated citywide, team effort to make this experience so easy and enjoyable. My thank you to everyone involved.