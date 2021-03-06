Letter: Tulsa trash collection delay was much longer than a day

It is not accurate to state that trash collections “were for the most part … cancelled by one day,” unless by "most" is meant a simple majority ("Tulsa's trash service avoided major problems, unforeseen expenses during February storms, official say," March 1).

In hilly south Tulsa, it was much more than that. Around 111th Street and Sheridan Road, it was four days, and near 71st Street and Yale Avenue it was five days, with my cul-de-sac experiencing a whole week.

I do not blame the trash collectors.

Neighborhoods were certainly impassable for several days, not to mention the bitter cold.

But the communication on the city’s website was poor at best, with information on trash (or “refuse”) hard to find, and delays only being announced hours ahead.

The trick on the website was to visit the "Press Room," and then search for "refuse." There has to be a better way.

Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa