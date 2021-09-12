Letter: Tulsa Transit needs to restore bus schedules to pre-pandemic times and open all bus stations

Tulsa Transit’s failure to restore pre-pandemic bus operating schedules is a travesty for the car-less.

Buses continue to run on a reduced schedule, leaving riders stranded in the dangerous heat for upwards of two hours if a connection is missed. It doesn’t help that the downtown and Memorial Drive bus stations remain shuttered.

For two of my relatives who depend on Tulsa Transit for their daily commutes, along with the many other bus-riding Tulsans just trying to get by, wait times like these can lead to missed appointments, job loss and heat stroke.

Such a neglect of public transport options should be inexcusable for a city of Tulsa’s size. Restore normal bus schedules and open the bus stations.

It’s the least that can be done for a crucial service veering into self-destruction.

Leland Stange, Tulsa

