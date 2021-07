Every time I drive down 11th Street and have to deal with the bike lanes and cars parked in the middle of the road on the right hand side, I wonder who dreamed up this mess.

Our roads were fine.

We don't need bike lanes on 11th Street, and we need four lanes of traffic.

And, don't get me started on the back-in parking on 15th Street.

Let's go back the way the roads were.

Martha Payne, Tulsa

