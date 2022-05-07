Letter: Tulsa, the oil capital of the world, can become the energy capital of the future

A century ago, Tulsa was known as the “oil capital of the world.” Having depleted part of those resources, Oklahoma is the third-largest producer of natural gas and the fourth-largest oil producer.

Oil is like having money in the bank. It is possible to use Oklahoma’s fossil energy resources to become the “energy innovation capital of the world.”

Why Tulsa?

The oil and gas resources provide the energy to power the shift to renewables.

Oklahoma has the sun and wind to sustain the transition.

The sun and the wind can be scaled. Tulsa-based JPods LLC invented and patented solar-powered mobility networks (self-driving cars on grade-separated guideways). These gather about 5 mega-hours of power per mile per day. It is estimated that 300,000 to 500,000 miles of such networks will be built in the next 15 years. The first network will be built in Macon, Georgia.

These networks are like pipelines: linear construction. Oklahoma oil service companies and crews are the best at constructing these types of networks.

As this transition unfolds, the rate of depletion of oil and natural gas will slow down, margins will increase, and reserves held will increase in value.

Oklahoma is the crossroads of the continent, and Tulsa’s quality of life is incredibly attractive in recruiting robotics and energy innovators to locate here.

With gas prices above those in 2008, a crisis is coming. We need to leverage existing energy assets and skills to build affordable transportation and energy networks.

