Letter: Tulsa teachers show amazing skill while distant learning

I have been my grandson’s first grade “teaching assistant” every day since the beginning of this school year.

This has given me a great perspective on how distance learning is working.

None of this is easy, however the teachers have been phenomenal in their preparation and acceptance of the technology.

Most amazing has been the patience and skills exhibited by them as they shepherd their students (herd the cats) in their first-grade Zoom menagerie of student readiness, attention spans, learning spaces and parental support.

While many teachers are in the frontline trenches for this, three who I have watched and admired are Lindsay Nelson, Melissa Hudson and Sarah Ivie at Eliot Elementary.

Not sure how they keep it up, but I am very grateful for their commitment to my grandson (and his classmates) education and well-being.

I am amazed at the learning progress in this time, and while I look forward to getting my grandson back in a classroom, I know he is in good (virtual) hands.

Thank you to all our teachers working to ensure our kids get an education during this stressful time, you are truly a treasure for Tulsa.