I am a retired TPS teacher, and my heart goes out to all enduring this next-level attack by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Let's be clear, Walters is not here to save Tulsa Public schools. That would require thoughtful study of the communities, needs and success, and a plan going forward.

The little posters and inaccurate information he brought to a recent press conference are not designed to bring growth — but to drop a bomb on TPS and Superintendent Deborah Gist.

Gist took TPS through years of funding cuts, insults by state lawmakers and the horrors of COVID-19. She has intelligence, grace and a genuine commitment to Tulsa, all the things Walters lacks.

Walters is, on the other hand, negative and aggressive, with very little experience as a leader. His actions are destructive to TPS and the city of Tulsa, with businesses decline to locate here and affecting the economy.

Walters must understand we see through his antics and stand together for our schools. The 33,211 children who are reaching for their future through TPS are counting on people stopping Walters from decimating our public schools.

Walters would be wise to return to his offense and plan his defense on the state and federal audits showing his mishandled at least $8 million in pandemic funds. He's the real substandard professional here.

