Letter: Tulsa should secede from the rest of Oklahoma

Tulsa should secede from Oklahoma. We are not a good fit for the Sooner state.

Don't feel bad about our petition for divorce Oklahoma. It's not you, it's us. Actually, it is you. You have repeatedly attempted to usurp the powers of our city government. You have tried to impose unfunded mandates on the backs of our citizens.

Now via Senate Bill 1361, you decree that we should be cruel to the homeless and the less fortunate among us. And then there is the matter of your ongoing affair with Texas. Everything they do, you do. Your infatuation with another state is patently obvious.

Enough is enough. It is time for Tulsa to secede from Oklahoma. We will become Tulsa, Indian Territory again. Let's just be friends, Oklahoma.

