Letter: Tulsa should give its residents doorbell cameras

The Tulsa Police Department seems to be investing in an elaborate camera system to monitor Tulsa streets, businesses, and homes. This is a very costly attempt to provide security to Tulsa residents.

A more practical approach would be to give residents free doorbell cameras that could be connected to a "cloud." This could provide continuous surveillance of probable crime areas that would also provide historical record of events in these areas.

The individual home and shop owners would also be offered a free service to serve and protect themselves and their families.

The cost of this system would probably be offset by the positive PR and possibly reduced cost from the manufacturers of the doorbell camera systems as they could market it with Tulsa as an example of how well it worked.

It could also be made more affordable to both large cities and smaller towns by reducing the police patrol car requirements into business districts and neighborhoods.

Did I mention it would give each citizen firmer feelings of both security and privacy?

