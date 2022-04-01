 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tulsa school support a family trait for Lamkin

My daughter, Susan Lamkin, is running for the Tulsa Public Schools’ District 7 school board seat. Election Day is Tuesday, April 5.

She and a large group of volunteers have worked very hard over the past few months to distribute and mail information about her and her qualifications for this position. We would appreciate that potential voters review this information and compare her qualifications to that of her opponent.

Our family strongly supports our public school system as both my daughters, my wife and I are all Tulsa graduates. Susan's four children are attending or have graduated from our public school. During this 16 year span, Susan has been very involved as a volunteer to include being PTA president several times.

Oklahoma public schools are in need of leaders, such as Susan, who are familiar with the problems facing the students, teachers and faculty on every level.

