Letter: Tulsa Race Massacre reparations in tax credits

Many Tulsans are wondering whether as a consequence of recent international attention to the Tulsa Race Massacre we are becoming the new Charlottesville, Virginia — the scene of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally and now often associated with racism in our national conversation.

Some Tulsans have acknowledged this situation but consider it to be temporary. Perhaps this is so. Or perhaps not.

The city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma should consider funding Tulsa Race Massacre reparations in whole or in part through tax credits to mitigate negative national perceptions of our community, which might otherwise stunt future economic growth.

We must recognize that some Tulsans and other Oklahomans would object to being forced to pay taxes to fund reparations.

Yet, tax credits that would fund properly vetted United Way organizations and would be subject to IRS audits might be seen as a positive by Tulsans who would oppose mandatory tax-funded reparations.

Some Tulsans have said just that.

The tax credits could potentially focus on a narrow range of Greenwood-focused programs such as affordable housing, educational scholarships, small business financing and perhaps even direct reparation payments for living massacre survivors.