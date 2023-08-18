My grandchildren, ages 6 and 4, are being tutored in Chinese because their parents believe some fluency in the language could be an immense advantage in the world in which their children will grow up.

Surely the students in teacher Lin Tao’s extraordinary Chinese class at Booker T. Washington are of a similar mind, feeling that familiarity with the most spoken language on the planet might help prepare them for the future.

Sadly, instead of celebrating this timely offering, State Superintendent Ryan Walters has escalated his vendetta against Tulsa Public Schools, making the totally absurd claim that our school district is being duped by the communists, being financially remunerated to indoctrinate our students in the Chinese’s nefarious ways.

This is complete nonsense. Oklahoma deserves better than Ryan Walters.

