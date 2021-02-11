Letter: Tulsa Public Schools staff should ask private school officials about safe in-class learning

The common thread the discussion regarding students in the classroom is that in-class learning is more effective than virtual.

Today we have private school students in class and Tulsa Public Schools in a virtual situation.

If you believe that teachers, by profession, have an intellectual curiosity to ask questions, thank goodness, you would preclude they would reach out to their counterparts in the private schools for information on how they are successful in keeping students and themselves, safe and in class.

Yes, there are risks. But do the risks outweigh the development of all the students to be the best they can be, and the teachers, as well?

Where are the adults in the room? Where are the voices of the Chamber of Commerce, our business and political leaders, small business owners championing and encouraging the schools to open the classrooms?

Tulsa's economic, social and moral future depend on educated and motivated citizens.

Students at all levels need to be tested prior to being promoted to the next grade level. And, school officials shouldn't lower the standard to achieve this progression.

Students need to be given the hope and the skills to feel competent at any level.