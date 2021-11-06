Letter: Tulsa Public Schools should start over

It is time for Tulsa Public Schools to reinvent itself and start all over.

There is no reason for TPS to have nine high schools. They don’t have enough teachers, personnel and resources to staff all of them properly, some of them need major repairs or improvements and the class sizes keep dwindling with students moving to online or private schools.

Their athletics teams cannot compete with the larger and better funded suburban schools and are largely ignored or omitted from media coverage. Webster has even dropped its football program because of a lack of players.

So, before spending more money adding on-campus football stadiums (that should have been built 60 to 80 or more years ago when the school was built) to try to develop community support, TPS should start over with three, four, or five high schools that are as large as the suburban schools so that they can have the numbers to be able to compete as well as the staffing, funding, and community and media support.

They could sell the closed school properties to help pay for some of the changes. This idea may sound drastic, but is it worse than providing our children with the current substandard educational experience we now have?