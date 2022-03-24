 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tulsa Public Schools needs Susan Lamkin on school board

My name is Ellen Fuller. I ran in the Feb. 8 election for Tulsa School Board, District 7. I’m a Tulsa Public Schools graduate, the daughter of 2 TPS graduates, a mother of 2 TPS graduates, the grandmother of 3 TPS students and a retired nurse.

I'm also a Republican. When it comes to supporting our students, parents and teachers, our political affiliations don’t and shouldn’t matter. What matters is the heart, work, and vision of a candidate and their commitment to ensuring every child and family in our city has access to excellent public education. That’s exactly why I’m voting for Susan Lamkin for School Board on April 5 and I encourage all District 7 voters to do the same.

I firmly believe our district should be represented by someone who will stay focused on the health and safety of our kids. District 7 families deserve a board member who will stand up for all of our public schools. Susan is also a mom of public-school students, and I know that she will put our children, our families and our teachers first every day.

Our next school board member must care more about serving our community than about pushing a national political agenda. Lamkin has a long track record for supporting neighborhood schools as a mom, school volunteer, PTA leader and a champion for public education. She has earned our support.

