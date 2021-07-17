 Skip to main content
Letter: Tulsa Police won't be watching the water rise
Letter: Tulsa Police won't be watching the water rise

Concerning Tulsa Police proposing the camera network, the comment about Chief Wendell Franklin's vision of cameras being used for "telling if the water is coming over the banks" is pretty laughable ("Crime center proposal would add closed-circuit cameras to help TPD patrol streets, large events" July 13).

Also laughable is that Tulsa Police put off as long as they could on wearing body cameras. 

