Letter: Tulsa Police officers buying into conspiracy theories lose public confidence

I am a retired Tulsa Police Officer, having served the city for 27 years. I moved to Tulsa in 1984 to join the department.

The department required four years of college and were highly rated as a professional department.

In the past year or so, many of my police friends have chosen to go down the unproven conspiracy roads on many things.

That's fine. It's their right to ignore facts and evidence on their own time.

The major thing now is that many of the active and retired officers are bragging on Facebook about being a conspiracy follower and calling the Jan. 6 rioters in Washington D.C. at the U.S. Capitol "patriots."

These patriots attacked police officers, killing one by beating him to death. Another officer lost an eye; one lost three fingers; 140 officers were injured, and five civilians killed.

I am totally confused as to how my friends wearing police uniforms and taking an oath to protect people could be so callous and uncaring toward our fellow officers.

It takes hard work to get the trust of the people we work for. The Tulsa Police Department deserves better, as do the citizens of Tulsa.