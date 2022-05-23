Letter: Tulsa police offered safe haven to a girl when she needed it the most

Hiding behind a door in the darkened room, then in a closet as she called 911, the terrified younger sister of 16-year-old Ne’Veha Alexander eluded the man who murdered Ne’Veha and the girls’ aunt (“Man gets life sentence in killings,” May 11).
Minutes later, the 12-year-old girl emerged from her hiding place and, arms outstretched, ran to safe haven, in the person of Tulsa Police Officer Sam Lillie.
The Tulsa Police Department is trying to improve its ratings in certain areas (“Changing Tulsa police culture,” May 14). But moments of refuge, such as this, in the midst of horror are immeasurable.
