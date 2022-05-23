 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Tulsa police offered safe haven to a girl when she needed it the most

  • 0

Hiding behind a door in the darkened room, then in a closet as she called 911, the terrified younger sister of 16-year-old Ne’Veha Alexander eluded the man who murdered Ne’Veha and the girls’ aunt (“Man gets life sentence in killings,” May 11).

Minutes later, the 12-year-old girl emerged from her hiding place and, arms outstretched, ran to safe haven, in the person of Tulsa Police Officer Sam Lillie.

The Tulsa Police Department is trying to improve its ratings in certain areas (“Changing Tulsa police culture,” May 14). But moments of refuge, such as this, in the midst of horror are immeasurable.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: We should not let China buy up Oklahoma farmland

Letter: We should not let China buy up Oklahoma farmland

"Surely in a time of record high inflation, crippled supply lines, growing food shortages and a looming recession, you object to America's most formidable foreign threat owning large portions of critically important farmland in America and Oklahoma," says Tulsa resident Michael J. Fell.

Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

"Like a grade schooler, he uses demeaning nicknames for people he doesn’t like. He downplayed COVID-19, comparing it to the flu, and advocated treatment with ineffective medication while critical of masking and social distancing as hundreds of thousands of Americans died," says Tulsa resident Kenneth Calabrese.

Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

"(Child Tax Credit) recipients lived healthier lives, invested more in their children's education, and were less likely to rely on payday loans. Families spent their CTC payments on rent, food, and clothes for their kids – the same costs that are going up for us all now," says Tulsa resident Star Okolie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert