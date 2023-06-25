As a member of the Suicide Moms, I continually advocate for improved police training in response to calls involving mental health.

On June 14, the Tulsa World published an Oklahoma Watch article highlighting the appalling Tulsa Police Department response to a 70-year-old woman experiencing a mental health crisis in 2021. The article noted Chief Wendell Franklin’s assessment of his personnel’s taunting tactics as “unprofessional” but “within the policies” of TPD. (“Tulsa police defy department policy by hiding internal investigation”)

Actually, TPD policy calls for taking the person into custody in the “least conspicuous manner” and treating them ”courteously and humanely.” I wonder how anyone watching the door-crushing smackdown of LaDonna Paris could conclude that TPD actions followed that policy.

The test of these practices should be for each of us to insert our own loved one into that scenario. Would we then find this treatment humane?

Although Franklin speaks publicly in favor of accountability and transparency, he refuses to share information with Tulsans regarding his department’s review of this incident and continues to illegally defy open records requests.

Of course, Paris’ case is not the only one for which Tulsans demand answers.

In too many incidents involving mental illness and substance use, Tulsa Police have used deadly force, then refused to share information with grieving families.

Then, on June 15, an article described changes to city departments, including the creation of a mental health coordinator to “address mental illness problems in the community.” (“Tulsa’s FY 2024 budget grows closer to $1 billion”)

So will this official address the inhumane TPD response when citizens are experiencing mental health crises?

