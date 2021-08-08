Letter: Tulsa Police deserve raise but must welcome more transparency

Tulsa Police officers definitely deserve a pay raise ("FOP members approve new collective bargaining agreement with the city," Aug. 5).
Despite being held to an important higher standard of holding a college degree, their salaries remain lower than other departments in the region.
But along with increased pay comes increased responsibility.
Tulsans demand a higher standard of professionalism.
That is demonstrated through proper treatment of citizens with mental health issues and substance use disorders, transparency of all investigations of use-of-force incidents including timely sharing of body-cam evidence, and a commitment to recognizing and reducing implicit racial and ethnic bias in their interactions throughout our community and within the force itself.
