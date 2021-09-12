 Skip to main content
Letter: Tulsa Police continue policing themselves
Letter: Tulsa Police continue policing themselves

In the Sept. 5 edition, I read that that Mayor G.T. Bynum and Police Chief Wendell Franklin agree that the Tulsa Police Department does not need an independent monitor, as they are doing such a good job monitoring themselves ("Push for police oversight dropped after new TPD chief makes 'significant improvements'").

In the same issue, the head of the Use of Force Advisory Board pointed out that the board does not review uses of tasers, called electrical weapons, even though they are considered a use of force because "there are simply too many." ("Tulsa Police to stand-up internal Use of Force Review Board").

That doesn't like a very good argument for letting the police police themselves. 

Johanna Burton, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Lt. Virgil Litterell with the Tulsa Police Academy talks about training recruits to become police officers through various hands on scenarios.
