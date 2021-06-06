Letter: Tulsa owes reparations and equity

It is necessary that the horrors of 1921 be uncovered and put on display. And long past time for it to happen.

But as an old, white Tulsan, I was also shocked to learn that Black Wall Street was not destroyed just once.

The people built the Greenwood District back and better after the devastation. It thrived again in the 1940s and 1950s.

Urbanization in the 1960s and onward and the construction of Interstate 244 bulldozed out the heart of Black Wall Street. This is an ongoing attack.

Outsiders have taken ownership of the former black property. They still seek to make profit out of it while shutting out the descendants of the people who built the area into a famous success.

Tulsa as a city supported the mob that murdered black people and burned down their homes, churches and businesses in 1921.

Since then, Tulsa supports activities that steal opportunities from our Black neighbors.

Tulsa owes reparations and equity to the people of north Tulsa. It is a moral duty.