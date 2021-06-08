Letter: Tulsa ought to pass a sales tax for reparations

I believe the best form of reparations from the Tulsa Race Massacre would be for the City of Tulsa to pass a citywide one-cent sales tax for five years to fund the economic revitalization of the Greenwood District.

This sales tax would be implemented much in the same way as the Oklahoma City MAPPS programs, with the sales tax going toward only specifically targeted projects that would be approved by a vote of the people living within Tulsa.

The money approved could not be used for any other purpose except for those projects approved by the vote of the people.

Money collected by the sales tax should also go to help fund the establishment of Black-owned businesses, nightclubs, restaurants, theatres, hotels, child-oriented attractions and parks, a library and museum.

It ought to relocate Drillers Stadium to provide additional land for the Greenwood District development.

The goal would be to bring the Greenwood District back to being the most prosperous Black community in the nation, to being the Black Wall Street of America.

Since the Oklahoma National Guard was involved in the fighting against Greenwood resident, perhaps the Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt would assist in funding the revitalization effort.