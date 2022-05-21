Letter: Tulsa needs to start looking for a new mayor

It’s time for Tulsa to begin the search for a mayor to replace G.T. Bynum and renew our city. I propose former District Attorney Tim Harris or Police Chief Wendell Franklin for this vital task.

We need a mayor with backbone, brains and heart. These are the two finest people I can imagine to lead our city. I’m sure there are countless others who could do a better job than what we are witnessing.

Our city is in severe distress. Everyday Tulsans are hurting as our beloved town becomes a tent city and feels more like California every day. As I have stated before, Bynum ought to rise to the occasion or resign and allow a more competent and courageous person to take his place.

