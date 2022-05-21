 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Tulsa needs to start looking for a new mayor

  • 0

It’s time for Tulsa to begin the search for a mayor to replace G.T. Bynum and renew our city. I propose former District Attorney Tim Harris or Police Chief Wendell Franklin for this vital task.

We need a mayor with backbone, brains and heart. These are the two finest people I can imagine to lead our city. I’m sure there are countless others who could do a better job than what we are witnessing.

Our city is in severe distress. Everyday Tulsans are hurting as our beloved town becomes a tent city and feels more like California every day. As I have stated before, Bynum ought to rise to the occasion or resign and allow a more competent and courageous person to take his place.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

"Like a grade schooler, he uses demeaning nicknames for people he doesn’t like. He downplayed COVID-19, comparing it to the flu, and advocated treatment with ineffective medication while critical of masking and social distancing as hundreds of thousands of Americans died," says Tulsa resident Kenneth Calabrese.

Letter: Failure of SB 676 a win for LGBTQ+ community

Letter: Failure of SB 676 a win for LGBTQ+ community

"If SB 676 were to pass, it would greatly harm Oklahoma's LGBTQ+ youth and further promote discrimination, social isolation, increased suicide rates, and violate the individual's privacy," writes Tahlequah resident Meghan Barnett.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert