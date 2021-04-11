Letter: Tulsa needs passenger rail

Imagine getting on a train in Tulsa and arriving in Oklahoma City in less than two hours.

Or, think about going to Kansas City from Tulsa in less than three hours or travelling by train anywhere in America in less time and money than by car.

Imagine having another mode of transportation in Tulsa that brings in hundreds, if not thousands, of tourists every day. And, Tulsa residents would ride the train to get to and from work.

Plus, more factories and businesses will come here, and Tulsa would grow quickly. Our economy would boom.

This has been my dream since I was a kid. It can be a reality with long-distance passenger rail in Tulsa. We need this.

It doesn't matter if it is high-speed rail or not, both can help Tulsa greatly. It would be nice to add a commuter train or streetcar around the city.

But, we need long-distance service in Tulsa more than anything, particularly between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Passenger rail can reduce government spending on roads and highways by 25% to 50%. It costs less than the amount saved from fixing roads.